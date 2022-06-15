Play and Ride in Idaho’s Massive Sand Dunes This Summer

Who's ready for a memorable Idaho adventure? This would be incredible for families with older kids, teens or a super fun adults adventure. There is over 10,600 acres of soft hilly white quartz sand just waiting to show you a good time. Just a few hour drive and it looks like you are in a different world. Off roading is a blast and at this place you can take it to a whole new level. With dunes up to 400 feet high at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes. These dunes bring ATV and UTV riders from far and wide for good reason.

If you don't have your own off road dunes vehicle, then world class UTVs are waiting to take you on the ride of a lifetime. Conveniently located on-site, Adventure Dune Rentals can help you do just that.

You can bring your own off-road vehicle to the dunes, of course, but renting is a great option for those who don't have their own ATV or UTV. You'll find that there are several outfitters in the area, but Adventure Dune Rentals makes it especially easy to start your off-roading adventure. There is a camping resort called Sand Hills and the adventure dune rentals is right out of the campground next to the dunes. They are known for great customer service and offering a wide variety for all experience levels from beginners to experts of ATVs and UTVs. There is also single seaters, two seaters and four seaters available.

Learn more about Adventure Dune Rentals here.

