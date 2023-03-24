Idaho’s Most Unique Camping Spot is Less Than 4 Hours From Boise

As winter seems to drag on well into actual spring this year, Idahoans are getting antsy about planning summer adventures! Many feel like the summer isn't complete without at least one good camping trip.

Photo by Mike Newbry on Unsplash Photo by Mike Newbry on Unsplash loading...

Looking forward to packing up the tent, sleeping bags and the rest of the camping gear makes those long workdays full of meetings that could've been an e-mail go a lot faster. As you're planning your camping trip or trips for Summer 2023, we've got a few suggestions for what to add to your bucket list!

Travel website, Love Explore, put together a list of the most unique spots to camp in every state in America. We plucked out their selection for Idaho, its surrounding states and California (since so many of our new neighbors are from there.)

There's something for everyone on this list: people who love tent camping, people who prefer glamping...and thanks to the selection for California, people who basically want to stay in a hotel room because they really, really like electricity.

If you do visit any of these locations this summer, please remember to be good stewards of the land and practice the seven Leave No Trace principles:

Plan ahead and prepare

Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces

Dispose of Waste Properly (Pack it in, pack it out)

Leave What You Find

Minimize Campfire Impacts Respect Wildlife

Be Considerate of Other Visitors

