The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping

By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape.

So many of my friends and co-workers love camping. They like being one with nature. I like being outside too, but I also like having some of the comforts of home. Tents provide shelter but not comfort. So when I read about Jupe, I thought it might be the perfect compromise.

Jupe is a company started by former SpaceX and Tesla engineers. They make futuristic tents. Or maybe they should be called bedrooms that can be placed anywhere. They are about 111 square feet and come equipped with a queen-size memory foam mattress, heat and air conditioning, two electrical outlets, floor-to-ceiling dimmable lighting, lockable storage compartments, and closable, secure entryways.

The structure looks like something out of a science fiction movie. Imagine what a campsite on the moon looks like, and that's it. They have 11-foot vaulted ceilings and light up at night.

The company makes money by selling these structures to people who own land they would like to use for short-term rental. It's like an instant Airbnb. You could put one in your backyard! It would be an excellent place to put the inlaws when they visit from out of town!

Each unit is solar-powered, so it doesn't need to be plugged in. One unit costs about $30,000 or $5,000 per year. There are separate bathroom units available if you want to add one. The more I think about it, the more I think this is where I should have my teenagers live.

The company's website says that it wants not just to use its template for camping but also to solve the housing crisis.

They already have seven campsites that are drivable from Boise.

Company Hopes To Bring The Future Of Camping To Idaho

