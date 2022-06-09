Skunks in Idaho, Are They Great Pets? Are They Even Allowed?

I learned something new this week — apparently people in Idaho have skunks for pets — and I had no idea this was even a thing. Granted, I don’t think this is very popular, also, I’m still not 100% sure how legal or illegal this is...

Do skunks make good pets? Is it legal in Idaho to own a pet skunk? Is it even humane for the skunk?

According to PBS, “It is currently legal to own domesticated skunks in only 17 states: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.”

I don’t see Idaho on that list.

According to the Idaho Fish & Game, “No. In Idaho, it is not legal for private citizens to own, possess, buy, sell, trade or barter skunks. See Idaho code section - 25-236.”

So, it seems pretty clear to me that the answer is no. However, there’s apparently some controversy over this because there’s a difference between wild skunks and domesticated skunks, and people are saying wild skunks are the ones you can’t have, and that domesticated skunks (having been bred in captivity for 70-80 years) are known to be great, gentle, and loving pets.

According to PBS, “The most notable difference between wild and domestic skunks is the lack of scent glands. Domesticated skunks are de-scented when they are between two and five weeks of age and grow up “unarmed.” While a relatively simple procedure, there is some debate as to whether or not de-scenting skunks is humane. Some argue that a de-scented skunk has unfairly been stripped of its natural defenses.”

