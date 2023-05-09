Yes! Tickets For These 27 Tremendous Idaho Concerts Are Just $25 This Week

The mortgage. Idaho Power. Intermountain Gas. All those streaming services you’re subscribed to. Being an adult with bills stinks! We know you much rather be spending your money on concert tickets. Well, your chance to do that without breaking the bank is coming up soon!

when that week rolls around every spring. This year, it’s happening Wednesday, May 10 thru Tuesday, May 16. Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, LiveNation (the concert promoter responsible for routing most of the big concerts in town through Boise,) is discounting tickets to $25.

While “Concert Week” is a nationwide event, the discounted tickets for Idaho include shows at the Ford Idaho Center/Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Revolution Concert House and Hero Arena at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

Almost all of the discounted tickets are general admission. And if you were waiting for “Concert Week” to buy tickets to a show that’s almost sold out (say, like Luke Bryan at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.) Shows with a super low quantity of tickets remaining aren’t included as part of the deal. (We made the Luke Bryan mistake for you. You’re welcome.)

But there ARE still a TON of amazing concerts you can score a deal on, once concert week begins. No codes are required to get the discount. Just go to your venue’s ticketing website and you’ll be set to go! Tickets will be $25 until the allotment for the show is sold out or through the end of “Concert Week” on May 16, whichever comes first!

Which shows ARE included? Sneak a peek!

Tickets for These 28 Amazing Idaho Concerts Are Just $25 LiveNation's concert week happens May 10-16. No codes are needed. Just go to the venue's ticketing website after 10 a.m. on May 10!

