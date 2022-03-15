This Incredibly Colorful Tulip Festival Is Worth the Drive From Boise

Whether you remember seeing it during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette or in the heartfelt conversation Peter Parker has with Happy Hogan in Spider-man: Far From Home, you were blown away by that beautiful tulip field in the Netherlands. If you want to experience it for yourself, you don't have to travel overseas!

You can find an equally impressive spread of colorful tulips blooming just seven hours from Boise at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest in Woodburn, Oregon. The six-week festival is happening Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, May 1 and gives you the opportunity to wander through 40 acres of flowers spread over two fields. Organizers expect their fields to reach peak bloom and color during the first weeks of April. You can check their current field report and see pictures of what the field looks like right now here.

In addition to exploring and snapping selfies in the tulip field, they have a children's play area, cut-out board photo-ops and cow wagons each and every day of the festival. If you don't feel like tripping through the tulips on foot, there's a Tulip Tour Train available for an additional fee. It takes you through the tulips and stops periodically for photo opportunities. On the weekends they have additional activities like wooden shoe-making demos, carnival rides and a balloon artist.

Beyond being able to take some killer photos there, one of the coolest things the festival offers visitors is the opportunity to book a sunrise hot air balloon ride through Portland Rose Balloons.

Similar to what we do at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, the festival does offer tethered balloon rides Friday-Sunday if the weather allows. That's where the pilots will take you up high enough to enjoy the view and get a feel for what being in a hot air balloon feels like, but are still tethered to the ground. It's about a five-minute experience that you can add to your day for an additional fee.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. You can see all of the options for tickets and car passes HERE! Wondering what to expect? These are some images of the 2019 Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest.

