It seems like the days when you wore a winter coat to work in the morning and carried it home from the office in the afternoon ended abruptly. The temperatures have taken a steep dive, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!

We say winter fun, because it's a well-known fact that in Idaho the cozy, warm feelings of the season extend far beyond the holiday season! Thanks to snow in the mountains and temperatures cold enough to keep outdoor ice rinks open clear into mid to late February, there's no shortage of winter activities for Idahoans of all ages!

How many of these winter activities have you visited in the past? Which ones are new to your bucket list this year? Keep reading to explore the best of what winter in Idaho has to offer to start as early as this month!

15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!

KEEP READING: 5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Idaho We still maintain that Hallmark Channel or rival, GAC, should really consider Idaho as a filming location for their next movie. These are five places that will truly capture the magic of Christmas in 2022!