Win Michael Franti & Spearhead Concert Tickets From 107.9 LITE-FM!

At 107.9 LITE-FM, we’re all about music that makes you FEEL GOOD! Michael Franti makes a lot of that! Want to see him live at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater?

From “Say Hey” to “The Sound of Sunshine,” Michael Franti’s songs just sound like summer and it’s impossible not to smile when you hear them! We want to put that smile on your face by treating you to a pair of tickets to see Michael Franti & Spearhead’s “Big Big Love Tour” on Saturday, August 12!

To get in to win, just download the LITE-FM app using the box below.

Get our free mobile app

And then enter your information in this box to win!

The contest ends on Thursday, August 10 at 11:59 pm MT. Winners will be notified and sent their digital tickets via e-mail.

LOOK: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho!

The 10 Most Popular Vacation Destinations from the Boise Airport According to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics , these were the 10 most popular destinations for travelers leaving the Boise Airport from May 2022-April 2023.