Why Idaho Kids Should Stay Away From Merry-Go-Rounds on Sundays

Now Idaho has some really weird laws, there’s no doubt about it. But this one is bound to make you shake your head.

A lot of really silly laws came to light that were outdated and honestly, just didn’t make sense. Since then they’ve been repealed, but they’re still funny to hear about. Makes you wonder how these were ever passed in the first place! Here are a few of these odd laws:

This bizarre fishing law in Idaho makes it illegal to fish off any animal. So, if you were thinking about fishing off a camel’s back, think again.

Bizzare Idaho Law Restricts You From Fishing This Way

Public display of affection is illegal if it’s more than 18 minutes in Idaho

Is PDA illegal in Idaho? Let's Find Out

Here are a few other “odd Idaho laws” and if they’re true or false:

TRUE OR FALSE: Can You Guess Which Idaho Laws Are Real? Let's see how well you do at guessing which of these silly laws are true and which are false.

Alright, now back to the merry-go-rounds on Sundays. After a lot of investigation, there was no concrete evidence that this is still a law in Idaho. But, there also is no concrete evidence that it’s NOT still a law in Idaho.

Why Keep Your Kids Away From Merry-Go-Rounds on Sundays

It was definitely heavily reported that this law is still in effect, even though the actual law itself was not searchable on the official Idaho laws and restrictions website.

