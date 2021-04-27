110 Year Old Boise Church Converted Into Stunning $2.3 Million Home

This beautiful building has been standing on the corner of 18th & W Eastman for nearly 110 years. It's no longer a house of worship, but a home where a family can build some very cool memories together.

The property at 1723 W Eastman in Boise was included on the same nomination submitted to the National Register of Historic Places as the $1.6 million North End home we shared with you earlier this month. That document describes the property as "the former United Presbyterian Church" and highlighted its "handsome arched stained-glass windows" and "wide bracketed eaves" as unique architectural features of the property.

According to Ada County Assessor records, Christ's New Covenant Church Inc was the primary owner of the building from at least 2008-2019 before changing hands to single owner. It was listed as a "Specialty Property" on Loopnet in 2018. That listing marketed the property as a "beautiful white church building" with a sanctuary that has a baptistery located behind the pulpit, seating for 120-150 people, stained glass windows and a classroom in the basement.

Sometime between that listing and November 2020, someone decided to convert the historic church into a single family home. It first hit the market in April 2021 and sold just three months later. We're unsure what the final price tag was, but the last price listed on Realtor.com was $2,250,000.

We know you're curious to see what it looked like after the renovations were complete, so go ahead and take a look around!

110 Year Old Boise Church Converted Into Beautiful $2.9 Million Home

