When St. Luke’s announced their expansion plans, Boise history lovers rallied to save several historic homes that could have quickly been slated for demolition. Now one of the recently restored homes is looking for someone to love it for years to come!

Originally located at 124 W Bannock in Downtown Boise, the H.C. Burnett House was part of a group of historic homes torn from their foundations and moved elsewhere to make room for the hospital’s expansion project. Of the eight homes that were moved, St. Luke’s kept and relocated two of them for their own use, four of them were set for restoration and two of them were just too far gone to attract enough interest in refurbishing.

Kerry Calverley/Silvercreek Realty Group Kerry Calverley/Silvercreek Realty Group loading...

The process itself was quite the production. Crews had to plan routes where low-hanging trees and electric lines wouldn’t get caught on the fully intact homes as they were transported away from the hospital. While the home for sale doesn’t appear in this old news clip, it gives you an idea of just how major of a project this was.

According to an archived KTVB article, moving each of the homes cost about $40,000-$50,000 to move. Reclaimed Structures (now Caldera Capital), the company that purchased the six houses that St. Luke’s didn’t want, had several of them sitting on blocks off of Warm Springs Avenue until they found permanent lots for them.

Get our free mobile app

Two of them ended up staying put on Warm Springs and now one of them is for sale! Now located at 2411 E Warm Springs, the H.C. Burnett House has been fully restored and is listed by Kerry Calverley, one of the co-owners of Caldera Capital, through Silvercreek Realty Group.

Want to take a look around and find out a little more about this slice of Boise history? Keep scrolling for a little tour!

Historic Boise Home Rescued From Demolition Looking for New Owner One of the homes saved from the St. Luke's demolition just hit the market! Take a look around!

KEEP READING: Historic Idaho School House Converted Into Exquisite 16 Bedroom Home The Roosevelt Inn is currently owned by John and Tina Hough (yes, Derek and Julianne Hough's aunt and uncle.) They're hoping to sell it as a home or bed and breakfast so they can retire to Texas before John's 65th Birthday.