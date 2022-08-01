Where To Plan A Family Trip In Idaho Before Summer Vacation Ends

Can you believe that it's already August? It seems like Summer just began; now, in only a month, the kids will be heading back to school.

With temperatures finally expected to drop to tolerable temperatures, there's still time to take the family on an unforgettable trip this summer! Don't let the summer slip by, get out and make some memories with the family while it's nice outside.

High temperatures have been over 100 degrees for weeks straight, and we're going to finally see some relief this week. Hopefully, the downwards trend will continue.

The past few weeks have been nothing shy of unbearable. It's been too hot to be outside with many heat advisories and weather warnings in place. That kind of heat can keep you trapped inside for days and can really ruin your plans.

With a little more than a month left before the kids head back to school, now that it's going to be cooler you can find a trip for the family before it's back to being apart all the time.

Now, of course, you could go out of state, that's always an option. While gas prices may be falling, it's still not cheap, however. Flying isn't going to be much better on the wallet, either. Let alone the lines and other hassles that come along with airline travel.

Thankfully, you don't have to leave the incredible state of Idaho to enjoy a family vacation. There are tons of scenic options and getaways that the entire family will enjoy.

Whether you're looking for a lake, mountains, or fun nightlife, you can find what you're looking for in Idaho.

Here are some of our suggestions for places to visit before the kids go back to school and the summer comes to a close.

If none of those stand out to you, don't worry! There are some affordable options nearby, as well.

