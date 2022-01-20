What Today’s Second National Weather Alert Means for Boise
If you remember, about a month ago Boise received its first weather alert of the winter season. And it was brutal. Schools were shutting down and having snow days left and right. Accidents from slick roads on almost every corner.
Well, we may be looking at another one of those weeks.
But first, let’s take a look at the first weather alert we saw in Boise back in December.
And Boise had a crazy winter back in 2017. If you were here, it’s hard to forget! Here are some photos from the “Snowmageddon” we saw that year.
Now, let’s take a look at the most recent National Weather Alert we received. With one peek outside, you’d see the dump of snow we received. And with that, came the National Weather Alert for Boise.
Here’s what it said:
Winter Weather Advisory
How Long?
Weather.com says that the national winter weather advisory for Boise will last only till 8 PM MST.
Where?
Upper Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley zones.
What to expect
Slippery roads and freezing temperatures
Road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
But, snow can also be a good thing! There’s tons of fun you can have in the snow. And one of the best? Snow tubing. And Idaho has a lot of them.
Check this TOP 10 snow tubbing hills near you!
