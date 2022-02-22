Number One Way To Stay Warm During this Cold Front in Idaho

So, if you’ve taken a step outside, you know there’s a major cold front hitting Idaho. Some places are getting hit by snow, especially in McCall, Nampa, and a lot of South East Idaho.

You’re probably thinking about how on earth you’re going to stay warm doing really ANY activity outdoors right now. But, this one may be your answer.

But first, let’s take a look at the cold front coming in.

This storm and winter advisory may actually be a good thing, though! Idaho was predicting a drought, so the snow falling has been a huge relief for locals. Especially farmers.

Here’s more on that:

This winter has actually been surprisingly dry (even though the temperatures have been low, per usual) compared to other years.

I mean, take a look at winter in Boise in 2017 - that was a hoot!

But with all this cold weather, you might be thinking - is there a way to stay warm? Or do I just have to stay inside to prevent freezing to death?

Well, great question!

And the answer is no. You can actually do this activity OUTSIDE and still STAY WARM!

What is it, you ask? Going to the hot springs! Here is the ultimate list of locations nearby:

But the list doesn’t end there. Idaho is full of “clothing optional” hot springs. You know, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Here’s the list of nude hot springs:

There are also some other really fun winter activities to do in Idaho. They may be a little chillier than some hot springs, but no less fun!

Our personal favorite? Snow Tubing!

Here are the top 10 Snow Tubing spots in Idaho:

