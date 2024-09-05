BEWARE: Dangerous Virus Now Confirmed In Multiple Idaho Counties

Dengue Fever. Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Parvovirus B19. West Nile Virus. A resurgence in COVID-19 thanks to the newest FLirT variant. Is it just us or did a lot of illnesses make headlines this summer?

America Sees an Uptick in Eastern Equine Encephalitis Cases

At least three of these illnesses are mosquito-borne illnesses. EEE is relatively rare in the United States, with the CDC reporting an average of 11 human cases a year. It started making national headlines after a 41-year-old New Hampshire man died from complications due to EEE at the end of August. CBS News reports that he was hospitalized due to the virus’s attack on his central nervous system and passed away less than a week later. Earlier this week another New Hampshire man was hospitalized with similar symptoms. The uptick in EEE has led organizers in several New England States to cancel outdoor events.

While we hate to see anyone suffer, the good news for Idaho is that most of the five of the six human, neuroinvasive EEE cases were reported in New England. The furthest west EEE has reached so far is Wisconsin, where a single case was reported.

Dengue Fever Recorded Across America, Including in Idaho

Earlier this summer, the CDC issued a health advisory after seeing an unusual number of dengue fever cases reported in America. While people with an active dengue infection may experience symptoms like muscle pain, bone pain, joint pain, rash, nausea or vomiting, severe dengue patients can see symptoms spiral into shock, internal bleeding or death within a matter of hours.

As we previously reported, a total of three cases of dengue have been reported in Idaho this year. However, the CDC does not believe the disease was contracted in Idaho. Dengue cases are reported by state of residence and all three of the Idahoans who battled dengue were listed as cases associated with travel.

Idaho’s First Human West Nile Cases Reported in 2024

Unfortunately, Idaho is grappling with the spread of West Nile Virus. Six Idaho counties including Ada, Canyon and Gem, reported that mosquitoes in their jurisdiction have tested positive for West Nile this summer.

Ada County Mosquito Abatement District reported positive tests in these areas:

Intersection of North Thistle Drive and West Cerulean Drive in Kuna

Butler Park in Kunda

Intersection of Bryson Road and West Roxbury Court in Boise

Hillcrest Country Club in Boise

Intersection of South Gekeler Lane and East Fall Drive in Boise

Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District reported positive tests west of Parma, southwest of Melba and west of Caldwell.

While the areas were treated, the virus still spread to humans. Central District Health recently revealed that two human cases have been reported this year. The patients include a woman in Canyon County who is over 60 and a man in Ada County who is also over 60. The man’s symptoms were bad enough that he had to be hospitalized but has since been released.

In 2023, two Idahoans died from complications due to West Nile.

West Nile Symptoms You Should Look Out For

The CDC says that about 80% of people who contract West Nile may remain blissfully unaware that they’ve contracted the disease. Others aren’t so lucky. They may develop symptoms like fever, vomiting/diarrhea and fatigue. About 1 in 150 West Nile patients will suffer from symptoms that can negatively affect the central nervous system. Things like encephalitis or meningitis. They’re the patients most likely to die as a result of contracting West Nile.

