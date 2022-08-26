Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!

Tiramisu ice cream. Ice cream with coffee, chocolate, sponge cake pieces Bartosz Luczak loading...

Boise has set a new record for the number of 100+º days in a single summer and continues to add to the total. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?

Chocolate? Vanilla? Vegan Cherry? Seriously, a 2020 article from The Daily Meal used Google searches to determine the most popular flavor in every state and apparently, that’s what Idaho was searching for. 2020 was a weird year and that’s a weird favorite flavor. If you’re getting bored with your old standby flavor, it might be time to dive into Delish’s list of the “Craziest Ice Cream Flavors in Every State!”

Get our free mobile app

With creations like the “Red Hot Lover,” a banana ice cream and Red Hot sundae in Miami and “Lobster,” a butter-flavored ice cream topped with cooked lobster in Maine, we really totally expected a well-known treat out of the Boise area to take the top spot for Idaho. Yes, we’re talking about Chef Lou’s famous “Ice Cream” potato. Made with vanilla ice cream, cocoa powder, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, cookie crumbles and diced nuts, the sweet treat really does look like a baked potato. They’re a hit at Westside Drive-In and local fairs!

Facebook/Westside Drive-In Facebook/Westside Drive-In loading...

BUT…it didn’t make Delish’s list. So we thought “Ok, then it has to be one of the booze-infused flavors at The STIL.” Those 21+ creations helped land them on 24/7 Tempo’s list of “The Best Places to Get Ice Cream in America.” Did their raspberry cabernet sorbet and fudge Ladies Night flavor or Highway 1, made with Cali Creamin’ Vanilla cream Ale, toffee, almonds and butterscotch appear in Idaho’s spot?

Facebook/The STIL Facebook/The STIL loading...

No. According to Delish, the weirdest ice cream flavor is made by Toni’s Sun Valley Ice Cream Co. They selected her “Chai Tea” flavor, which doesn’t sound weird to us! It sounds positively delicious. In picking Toni’s the article says:

“Skip the coffee shop and scoop this frozen treat for your afternoon pick-me-up. Bonus: It'll make you feel warm and fuzzy inside thanks to baking spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of black pepper.”

Facebook/Sun Valley Ice Cream Co. Facebook/Sun Valley Ice Cream Co. loading...

Toni’s isn’t a typical ice cream parlor. It’s all handmade in Idaho and sold wholesale through grocery stores in the Wood River and Boise area. You can also find scoops of it at over 15 restaurants and events in and near Ketchum.

KEEP READING: 8 'Adults Only' Flavors Created By One of the Best Ice Cream Parlors in America Boise's "The STIL" recently made 24/7 Tempo's list of the best ice cream places in America. They were just one of 35 locations chosen for the honor!

10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item The whole menu at these Boise mainstays is delicious, but it's THESE specific items that get people through the door the first time!