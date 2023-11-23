Do Not Eat: Popular Applesauce Recalled After Poisoning 3 Washington State Children

When applesauce pouches became mainstream in the late 2000s, it revolutionized the way parents did things like pack lunch or pick post game snacks. They’re a convenient, less messy way of handling snack time. If you always have a stash on hand, you’ll want to check your pantry ASAP.

Earlier this month, the Food & Drug Administration posted a voluntary recall notice for WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis cinnamon flavored applesauce pouches after discovering unusually high levels of lead in the products. According to the FDA, they’ve received 52 reports of children experiencing “adverse events” consistent with symptoms of lead poisoning that are potentially linked to the recalled snacks.

Get our free mobile app

While the company originally listed batch and unit numbers of potential affected products, they’ve now recalled all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Pouches no matter the expiration dates. The FDA opened their investigation, after an investigation by several agencies in North Carolina identified the applesauce pouches the common thread between four cases of kids with elevated blood lead levels.

FDA.gov FDA.gov loading...

The FDA tested samples of the product that they got from Dollar Tree. Its findings say:

The level detected in the FDA sample of WanaBana apple cinnamon puree is 2.18 parts per million (ppm), which, for context, is more than 200 times greater than the action level the FDA has proposed in draft guidance for fruit purees and similar products intended for babies and young children.

While the Schnucks and Weis brands were sold at grocers that we don’t have in the Pacific Northwest, the WanaBana brand is sold nationwide at Dollar Tree stores and on Amazon. Three of the 52 cases of potential lead poisoning linked to the product were reported in Washington State.

What Are the Symptoms of Lead Toxicity?

Canva Canva loading...

The FDA explains that anyone can be affected by exposure to lead, but children are more likely to experience adverse reactions. Some short term exposure systems include:

Headache

Abdominal Pain

Vomiting

Amenia

Colic

Longer exposure may also lead to:

Irritability

Fatigue

Muscle Aches or Burning

Constipation

Difficulty Concentration

Tremors

Weight Loss

Lead exposure could also result in damage to the brain and nervous system in young children, which may manifest as learning and behavior problems, hearing and speech problems, slowed growth and lower IQs.

"Do Not Eat, Sell or Serve Recalled Apple Cinnamon Fruit Pouches"

If you have any of these products in your home, discard them immediately. The proper way to do that is to empty all the applesauce out of the pouch BEFORE throwing the empty pouch again. This should keep your kids from getting in the trash and potentially pulling a pouch out to eat. If any of the product gets on your hands, wash them afterward.

KEEP READING: 11 Items You Should NEVER Buy at an Idaho Dollar Store $1.25 sounds like a great price, but is it a great value for these products? According to several major publications, no. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart