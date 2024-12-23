Win Wahooz NYE Passes from 107.9 LITE-FM!

New Year's Eve is a reason for the whole family to celebrate and there's no better place to do it than at Wahooz and Pinz in Meridian!

If you know your kids won't be able to stay awake until midnight to see the ball drop, make plans to bring them to the "Noon Year's Eve" party at Wahooz. At noon on December 31, Wahooz will do a huge balloon drop and have party favors for the kids.

Wahooz Wahooz loading...

On New Year's Eve Indoor Incredible passes are just $34.99 and gets you on nine indoor attractions including the Ropes Course, Clip n' Climb, Ballocity, Twister Ride, Frog Hopper, Bumper Cars, Laser Maze, XD Dark Ride, Laser Tag and Bowling. You also get a $10 game band!

Want to go for free? It's easy to win! Just download the LITE-FM app using the box below:

Get our free mobile app

And then enter your info below for a chance to win a pair of Wahooz Ultimate Unlimited VIP passes!

The contest ends Monday, December 30 at 11:59 AM MT. Winners will be contacted via e-mail.