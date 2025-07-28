Let’s be honest. Idaho might be beautiful, but every now and then you feel the urge to escape. That could mean a week-long, cross-country vacation to spend time with the grandkids or quick weekend trip to Vegas.

One of the most dreaded parts of traveling? The dreaded TSA shuffle. Belts off. Pockets emptied. Fingers crossed that your carry-on doesn’t contain a forgotten full-size shampoo.

Boise Should Be Grateful for Recent TSA Security Improvements

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

While no one really enjoys going through TSA security checkpoints, Idaho travelers departing from the Boise Airport have no idea how good they have it. I recently traveled to the Pittsburgh area to visit family and getting through security at the Boise Airport was a breeze, even without TSA pre-check.

2 Big Rule Changes Idaho Travelers Need to Know Before Summer Flights

In September 2020, the TSA invested in installing the first of two Computed Tomography X-Ray Screening machines at their Boise security checkpoint. They installed another in December 2021. The CT X-Ray machines allow passengers in the general screening lanes to enjoy some of the same perks those enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program enjoy, but without having to pay the enrollment fee. If you’re directed to one of those lanes, you can keep your laptop and travel size liquids inside the bag.

Does the considerably busier Pittsburgh International Airport offer the same perk for us peasants without PreCheck? Nope. I had to take my laptop out and while shuffling things around, somehow managed to lose my garage door opener along the way.

No Shoes Policy Runs Smoothly in Boise, But Not Everywhere

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media

Another recent improvement? The immediate implementation of the TSA’s “no shoes policy” that allows all travelers to keep their shoes on while going through security.

When announcing the policy change on July 8, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem did note that the TSA may still ask a passenger to remove their shoes if they feel additional screening is needed.

Seemed like a great reason to wear my heaviest shoes onto the plane instead of packing them in my checked luggage. The new Advanced Imaging Technology scanner at the Boise Airport had no trouble with my combat boots. I wasn’t so lucky in Pittsburgh, where the older scanners are still in use.

My boots signaled an alarm. I had to take them off, put them on the scanning belt and go through the body scanner again. The agent shrugged and said “your boots were too clunky.”

TSA Announces Another New Plan to Speed Up Security Checks - Just Not in Idaho

David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

If you’re a parent, you know that the TSA shuffle is even more difficult to manage when you have to pack half your house into carry-on bags to keep your kids quiet and entertained during the flight.

From applesauce to certain toys, the things you innocently threw in those bags could get you questioned at the gate. It’s not just embarrassing for you, it’s frustrating for the people stuck behind you.

That’s why a new TSA initiative could be a real game changer. The new “Families on the Fly” program will create expanded family lanes dedicated to passengers traveling with younger kids. When announcing the program, the TSA said it’s aimed to cut down on the challenges that come when traveling with kids and minimize stress.

In theory it sounds like a win-win for everyone, however the "Families on the Fly” lane will not be available at the Boise Airport quite yet. Right now they’re only available at Orlando International and Charlotte-Douglas International.

They plan to expand the program to the following airports soon:

John Wayne Orange County Airport

Daniel K Inouye International Airport

Charleston International Airport

Jacksonville International

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport

Tampa International Airport