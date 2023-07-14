Win Tickets to See Train at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater from 107.9 LITE-FM!

Their cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” as the sun went down over Expo Idaho is still one of the most talked about Boise Music Festival moments of all time. If you’ve NEVER had the chance to experience Train live, your chance to check one of their concerts off your bucket list is happening this summer!

Fresh off their Sail Across the Sun Cruise from Miami to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums, G. Love & Special Sauce, Travie McCoy, Lisa Lobe, Train is ready to hit the road on their “Train: Live in Concert” summer tour and that tour is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Thursday, July 27!

It only takes seeing Train in concert once to prove that they’ll blow you away when you see them perform live. And the number of their songs that you know ALL the words to will surprise you! We’re talking more than “Hey Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter.” You probably know all the words to some of these feel-good songs, too!

Drive By

50 Ways to Say Goodbye

Calling All Angels

Meet Virginia

If It’s Love

