Three Spooky Boise Area Haunted Car Washes Set to Scare Up Fun in 2022

We could make a scroll of reasons to resent 2020. But that Halloween season? It was something really special.

The COVID-19 pandemic had already ruined Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. The Treasure Valley refused to let it take Halloween from us, so neighborhoods and businesses got creative. The North End Neighborhood Association canceled their traditional trick-or-treating on Harrison Boulevard and replaced it with a walking tour of over the top Halloween decorations and a scavenger hunt.

Boise's West End put together a walkabout costume parade that let kids pick up pre-wrapped treats from candy stations along the route.

While the neighborhood celebrations were fun, they weren't the most creative Halloween celebration in Boise that weird, weird year. That superlative could only be handed to the idea of "Haunted Car Washes." The idea was wicked creative. They were a drive-thru, haunted experience full of creepy clowns, fake blood and other Halloween scares. You stayed in your own car, with your own family, got a few screams and a clean car out of it.

People loved it so much that they returned in 2021 and it looks like they may be a tradition that will live on for years to come, pandemic or not!

Bluebird Express Carwash just made the return of their "Tunnel of Terror" carwash official via Instagram. The two night engagement is giving you for some good scares for a good cause! It's scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 7-9 p.m. at their Fairview, Overland and Ontario locations.

For $18, you the costumed characters at the haunted car wash will scare the dirt right off of your vehicle! Attendees stay inside their cars as they move through the haunt. That's the "good scares" part of the event.

The good cause part? Each car wash has selected a non-profit to donate their proceeds to. On Fairview, proceeds will go to Bustin' Out of Boise, a local non-profit that helps fill the gap for women going through cancer treatments. They've assisted with housecleaning services, childcare, food, transportation to appointments and other needs a cancer patient may need to make their journey a little lighter. They've also contributed to some incredible organizations in the Treasure Valley who support women's issues including St. Al's mobile mammography unit, the WCA and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk.

On Overland, funds will benefit the Idaho Humane Society. In Ontario, funds will be donated to Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida.

If you don't want to wait THAT long to dive head first into Spooky Season, here's a look at some of the other haunted attractions in Boise that are open now and Trunk-Or-Treat scheduled for this year!

