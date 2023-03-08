These 15 School Districts Have the Best Graduation Rates in Idaho

Last April, Intelligent.com published an article revealing that a surprising amount of college graduates were not working in the field they studied after high school.

In fact, that’s how 46% of their survey participants responded. 25% were earning less than $30,000 a year and 14% were earning less than the poverty threshold. With the possibility of student loan payments resuming later this year, college grads are continuing to delay things like having kids, buying a house or getting married. They invested a lot of money into earning their degrees but still find themselves living paycheck-to-paycheck.

While having a degree could lead to a higher income potential down the road, there are high-paying jobs you can break into without a college degree. Stacker put together a list of 50 of these sorts of jobs to explore in Boise with annual mean salaries running from $49,900 to $105,470. Sure, they may require additional training but your high school diploma or GED is enough to get you through the door. And that additional training will likely be more focused and/or cost less than a four-year degree.

Ideally, the State of Idaho hopes to see 94.9% of kids that go through the public school system graduate and earn that door-opening high school diploma. In 2022, the state’s four-year graduation rate was off the mark at 79.9%. There are some districts that had graduation rates much higher than that and others that were much lower.

Which school districts have the highest graduation rates? We looked through data publicly available to find out. It looks like nine school districts (not charter schools or academies) had perfect 100% graduation rates but it’s important to point out that these districts as a whole have an enrollment of fewer than 350 students across all grade levels. It’s harder for a school district say like, West Ada, which serves just over 39,000 students district-wide to achieve a 100% graduation rate.

So we broke down the numbers two ways. Keep reading to see the 15 school districts with the highest graduation rates in Idaho AND how the 10 largest school systems in the state rank by their graduation rates.

These 15 School Districts Have the Highest Graduation Rates in Idaho Based on numbers from the Idaho State Department of Education, these school districts had the highest four-year graduation rates for the Class of 2022. It's worth noting that all of these districts have a total student population of less than 900.

Idaho's 10 Largest School Districts Ranked by Graduation Rates Based on numbers from the Idaho State Department of Education, these school districts are the 10 largest in the state based on 2022 enrollment numbers. We've ranked them by four-year graduation rates for the Class of 2022.