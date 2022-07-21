The Best Hotel In Boise vs. The Best Hotel In The World

From Idaho to Italy, New York to Nepal, and Seattle to Singapore beautiful hotels can be found across the world. There are no shortage of spectacular stays from sea to sea. Many can be great. However, only one hotel can be declared the best in the world.

Every year, travel magazine Travel + Leisure hosts a survey for its readers to rate hotels across the globe based on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. Now, the results are in. Topping the rankings for 2022's Best Hotel In The World is...

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Montalcino, Italy!

This Italian hotel has scenery unlike anything you've seen in a hotel. It sits on a breathtaking 5,000 acre, 800-year old Tuscan estate surrounded by vineyards, and 360-degree views of Val d'Orcia Natural Park, along with the hilltop town of Montalcino.

You truly feel like you're experiencing Italy the way you're supposed to. You're living like a local when you stay at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. It's Old World Italy like you see in the movies and on TV. This isn't Milan.

The one of a kind hotel combines rustic heritage with touches of modern elements throughout. You also have everything you need right on site. You have access to private tennis courts, a spa, a cooking school, and the hotel even has its own winery.

It's safe to say it's worthy of the best in the world. We'll get to the pictures in just a minute. First, we have to celebrate and honor the best hotel in Boise. According to Google Reviews and Trip Advisor, the best hotel in Boise is Hotel 43.

Hotel 43 is a 4-star hotel that is indeed Idaho through and through. On their website, they point out that they're located on the 43rd parallel in the 43rd state...in case you were wondering how they chose their name. It's not because they're the 43rd best hotel in Boise, that's for sure. They're definitely number one.

Hotel 43 has a beautiful balance of rich culture and rugged charm, and all the magic of downtown Boise at your feet. I know it can be tough to follow the best hotel in the world, but the best hotel in Boise definitely holds its own.

Let's check out both of these hotels that are the best in their own respective rights. We'll be taking a look at Hotel 43 in Boise and Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. Benvenuto!

The Best Hotel In Boise vs. The Best Hotel In The World Let's compare the best hotel in the world and the best hotel in Boise.

Both of these are amazing hotels that I would love to spend the night in sometime. I think I'll start with Hotel 43. It's closer and more my flavor.

A night in a suite at Hotel 43 will cost you about $270-$370 a night. A night at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco will be about 1,792 a night, which is a little more than $1,800.

See more pictures from the best hotel in the world, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, on TimeOut. For the full list of the 100 best hotels in the world, check out the list on Travel + Leisure.

It would certainly be a much better hotel experience than what these people went through at other hotels. This is why it's important to know what's the best. Don't settle for less.

Okay, that's bad. Let's get back to the good. Check out these other great hotel options in Idaho, as well!

Keep scrolling for a video on the hotel voted best in the world!

