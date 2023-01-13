An Epic Taylor Swift Experience is Headed Straight for Boise Next Month

If there’s anything that the great Ticketmaster Meltdown of 2022 taught us, it’s that Swifties have absolutely no chill whatsoever.

According to People, only 1.5 million fans received pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” but the day the queue opened more than 14 million people logged on hoping to beat the system. The chaos that ensued resulted in the public on-sale for fans who weren’t lucky enough to be chosen for a pre-sale code to be canceled.

From what we watched on social media that day, Boise area Swifties were mainly hoping for tickets to venues in Las Vegas, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara or Los Angeles. It was fun watching those who were lucky enough to buy their tickets at face value celebrate one of the biggest wins in live music.

Normally, I don’t write in the first person because internet trolls hate it, but I am unapologetic when it comes to how much I LOVE Taylor Swift. I’ll be honest. It was also soul-crushing to watch because my best friend and I didn’t get a code for the Denver show that we wanted to go to. Flash forward two weeks later, we found ourselves sitting at the bar at Old Chicago.

After a few beers, my bestie blurted out “How much did you pay for that photo of you and Tom Holland?” “$250.” “How long did you get to spend with him?” “The best 15 seconds of my life.” “How long is a Taylor Swift concert?”

Damn is she good. By the end of the conversation, we’d paid $500 apiece for tickets with a $69 face value. Like many other Swifties, we started 2023 knowing that no matter what the year throws our way, it’s going to be one of the best years of our lives because we get to see Taylor Swift in concert!

Tickets or not, if you are equally unapologetic about how much you love Taylor Swift you need to mark your calendars for Friday, February 10 because The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night is coming to the Knitting Factory.

If you’re a Taylor fan, you’ve probably seen videos of packed rooms where the DJ plays nothing but Taylor Swift songs all night. Swifites dance like they’re feeling 22 (even though most of us are either approaching our 30s or are deep into them) and roar the lyrics so all 10 minutes of All Too Well. Many fans pick out an outfit inspired by one of her iconic eras. For those of us who feel like we’ve aged out of nightclubs but still love to dance, it truly looks like THE BEST NIGHT EVER!

Well, that’s what this is! One of the Taylor Swift dance parties you’ve watched on TikTok is coming to Boise and tickets are wicked affordable at just $20 apiece. We were a little nervous we’d be the oldest people in the room when we saw that the event is 18+, but after reading reviews of the party in other cities, it seems like a considerable amount of attendees are millennials in their 30s who grew up right alongside Taylor and find her music extremely cathartic. So, we grabbed tickets and can't wait.

If you’re interested, they’re on sale HERE. Below are some reviews of the party from other cities that we found on Reddit!

