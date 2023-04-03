Everything You Need to Know to Win Journey and Toto Tickets from 107.9 LITE-FM!

Read Four Simple Phrases to Win Journey and Toto Tickets!

You hear our voices on the radio all of the time, but we want to make you the star. Keep reading to find out how you can score a pair of tickets to see Journey and Toto at ExtraMile Arena!

Journey was one of those concerts we were SO EXCITED to see in 2020, only to have their tour delayed to COVID-19. Flash forward three years and the band is FINALLY on tour with Toto! Want to see them in Boise on April 13? Your favorite at-work station has you covered!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get on the Radio, Get Tickets!

We want to feature your voice saying our station name in between songs. Simply follow the steps below to be entered to win free tickets to see Journey and Toto on April 13 at ExtraMile Arena!

Step 1

Download the 107.9 LITE-FM App. You’ll need our free app to submit audio and be entered to win.

Get our free mobile app

Step 2

Click the “Open Mic” button on the home screen of the app.

If prompted to “Create Account” follow the steps and make sure you completely fill out all of your information so we can contact you if you win.

Type the word “Journey” in the Comments Box.

Canva Canva loading...

Step 3

Push record and read the following lines. Smile big while you're recording yourself and make sure you sound excited if you want to win the tickets! If it takes you more than 30 seconds to read all four lines, you can submit multiple files.

107.9 LITE-FM! (one-oh-seven-point-nine lite f-m!)

Hey! It's (your name) from (city you live in.) It's Feel Good Friday on 107.9 LITE-FM and this is MY song!

Hey! It’s (your name) from (your place of employment's name) and you’re listening to 107.9 LITE-FM, Boise’s feel-good, at work station!

Tell us in a few sentences what you like best about our radio station. (If you like the music, tell us why. If you like a certain DJ, tell who/why. This is adlibbed, don't read this one word for word! Don't be shy!)

If you're feeling nervous, I recorded an example of what we're looking for that you can listen to before you do yours! Click play, below.

Step 4

Click “done” and “submit” when you’re happy with what you recorded! If you get a message that says "Error. Unable to upload media!" uninstall and reinstall the app. You may have an outdated version.

BOOM! That’s it! Once you’ve submitted audio, your name will be entered to win Journey tickets! A winner will be selected randomly and notified via e-mail on Wednesday, April 12!

By submitting your audio, you agree to let Townsquare Media use your voice on the radio. All submissions could be used on-air and online. The contest ends Tuesday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m.

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 When it came to the sheer number of concerts, 2022 was a year that the Treasure Valley won't soon forget. But 2023? There are some BIG artists looking to make a splash in Idaho!

15 Incredible Boise Area Fairs and Festivals You Can't Miss in 2023 As the weather starts to warm up, so do fun events around the Treasure Valley! Mark your calendars and don't miss out on these fun celebrations!