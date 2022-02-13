It's that time of year again! The 2022 Super Bowl commercials are finally rolling out.

Sports enthusiasts across the U.S. are gearing up to cheer their favorite football team to victory at Super Bowl 56... and everyone else will be tuning in to watch the famed Super Bowl commercials.

While the main event this year is the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, the game delivers something for more than just American football fans.

Plenty of viewers pile on the couch simply to check out the star-studded Halftime Show — this year features all all-star hip-hop lineup with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Or they watch the above-mentioned, iconic commercials.

Every year the world's biggest brands show out with attention-grabbing ads that air during the game.

They catch a lot of eyes during the major prime time event, and brands such as Pepsi, Taco Bell, Bud Light and Lay's spare no expense when it comes time to put their spot together.

Whether silly and outrageous or serious and emotional, the best commercials always leave a lasting impression on the millions who are watching.

After all, who can forget the time Britney Spears, Beyonce and Pink filmed a joint Pepsi commercial as gladiators? Or when the late Betty White laid someone out on a football field because she needed a Snickers? Truly legendary.

This year's commercials are already starting to surface online, and they certainly live up to expectations so far.

Doja Cat partnered up with Taco Bell to stage a mass walkout from clown school. The "Say So" hit-maker debuted a new cover of Hole's "Celebrity Skin" in the wacky visual. According to Pitchfork, the song features drumming from Travis Barker and newly reworked lyrics courtesy of Courtney Love herself.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan teamed up with Planet Fitness; Snoop and Martha Stewart make one weed reference after another in their BIC EZ Reach commercial; and Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have a mini Schitt's Creek reunion in Nissan's celebrity-packed ad.

You can watch the commercials air between game play during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, but we've rounded many of them up below in case you miss anything or want to watch your favorite spots again.

See the Best 2022 Super Bowl Commercials:

2022 Super Bowl Taco Bell Commercial With Doja Cat

2022 Super Bowl Amazon Commercial With Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

2022 Super Bowl Nissan Commercial With Eugene Levy, Brie Larson & More

2022 Super Bowl Bud Light Commercial With Guy Fieri

2022 Super Bowl BIC EZ Reach Commercial With Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg

2022 Super Bowl Planters Commercial With Ken Jeong & Joel McHale

2022 Super Bowl Pepsi Commercial With Eli Manning, Terry Bradshaw & More

2022 Super Bowl Planet Fitness Commercial With Lindsay Lohan

2022 Super Bowl Michelob ULTRA Commercial With Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Brooks Koepka and Alex Morgan

2022 Super Bowl Meta Quest Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Frito-Lay Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Carvana Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Expedia Commercial with Ewan McGregor

2022 Super Bowl Polestar Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Avocados from Mexico Commercial with Andy Richter

2022 Super Bowl BMW Commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek

2022 Super Bowl Bud Light Next Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Rakuten Commercial with Hannah Waddingham

2022 Super Bowl T-Mobile Commercial with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton

2022 Super Bowl Squarespace Commercial with Zendaya

2022 Super Bowl Toyota USA Commercial with Brian McKeever and Robin McKeever

2022 Super Bowl WeatherTech Commercial

2022 Super Bowl Chevrolet Commercial