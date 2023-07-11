We love when celebrities make a mark on or even visit the area. Sometimes these celebrities are photographed here, and the internet goes wild. Sometimes, these celebrities leave something behind.

In this case, rapper Snoop Dogg promoted his 19 Crimes Sparkling Wine called Cali Gold. The wine is said to be "defiant by nature, bold in character, and always uncompromising," which is why Snoop Dogg makes the perfect spokesperson. A promotional item sent to liquor stores to help display the bottles has made its way to Facebook Marketplace. It's a four-foot cardboard version of his green Snoop de Ville from music videos of days gone by. It's not street worthy, but it's still fly. It would make for a cool display piece in your basement full of hip-hop or music memorabilia.

Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson loading...

It may not bounce like the real thing or have billows of marijuana smoke coming from inside. The windows don't even open, but to have something this cool in your collection would be worth the seven-hour drive to Kenmore, Washington, to pick it up.

Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson loading...

The car and its cardboard material look in good shape, and it has lots of promotional messages on the outside. It even has Snoop's printed signature on the trunk. You won't find another Snoop de Ville for $200 anywhere.

Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson Facebook Marketplace/Jason Larson loading...

This car is the latest celebrity-related item on the Boise area's Facebook Marketplace recently. Last week, we spotted a life-sized Brad Pitt doll for $600. Maybe both things should go to the same house. I would love to see a fake Brad Pitt in a garage watching over Snoop's fake car.

See Reactions to Martha Stewart's Snoop Dogg Tattoo