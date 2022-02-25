Most everyone has Facebook these days, and if you're like me, you've found yourself perusing through the Facebook Marketplace for long periods of time – scrolling deeper and deeper into the most random items you've ever seen.

You want an autopsy table? Boise's Facebook Marketplace has you covered. People have the weirdest stuff.

Here are 7 of the weirdest things on Boise's Facebook Marketplace right now.

You Have to See These 7 Crazy Items on Boise's Facebook Marketplace

Free Furnishing: Facebook Marketplace Finds in the Treasure Valley Are the holidays breaking your bank this year? No worries, we got you covered with the ultimate guide on how you can furnish your home for FREE using the Facebook Marketplace. Let’s take a look!



13 Boise Businesses That Nailed It With Hilarious Signs

15 Hilarious Yelp Reviews of Boise Beaches, Parks and Trails Negative or positive, some of the reviews of Boise's favorite outdoor places to relax will actually make you laugh out loud.