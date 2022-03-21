From blowing up the internet with a longboard to expanding into the world of NFTs and music, an Idaho native is showing just how far social media can take a person. TikTok user @Doggface208, whose real name is Nathan Apodaca, blew up in 2020 when he went viral for posting a video of himself longboarding while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

Apodaca, out of Twin Falls, currently has over 12 million views of his video on Instagram alone with nearly 3 million followers. Immediately following his viral video, he was propelled into fame and into the spotlight. Just recently, TMZ reported that Doggface208 will be releasing his viral video as an NFT (minus Fleetwood Mac) and will have a starting bid of $500,000… yes, half a million dollars.

It seems that NFTs aren’t the only thing Adopaca is getting into. The TikTok star is now getting into the music industry and has a single on the way with one of the greatest rappers of all time. The two have quite a lot in common with the most obvious similarity being in their name. They also both seem to really enjoy… like, REALLY enjoy the “funny grass”, also known as “the Devil’s lettuce”, also known as “the power flower” … also known as “Reefer McEntyre” … okay, I’ll stop, you get the point.

The song, who is actually by the artist known as Klypso, samples War’s “Low Rider” and is fittingly also called “Low Rider.” The song is set to release on April 20th and even has an accompanying music video. Klypso shared a teaser video of the song and despite being listed as “featured”, Doggface and his famous pal are featured (or promoted) prominently.

The clip begins with Doggface entering a dispensary, dancing and singing, just having the time of his life.

We get a sample of Doggface208's singing skills right off the bat. He seems very happy with his friends!

After we see the party in what appears to be a dispensary, we’re treated to the one and only Snoop Dogg beginning his verse with Doggface riding shotgun in a low rider.

We're happy to see Doggface208 living his best life! Who would've thought going viral with Ocean Spray would lead to a collaboration with Snoop Dogg?

Check out the teaser clip below!

