Idaho’s Most Famous TikTok Star Lands First Acting Gig in Hulu Series

In one of the darkest, most depressing years in recent history this Idaho man was the bright light that we all so desperately needed!

In September 2020, Idaho’s own Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, broke the internet by posting a video of himself skateboarding to work while drinking Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry and lip-synching Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams.” The 22-second video was labeled “a vibe” by the thousands of people who commented on it and it went viral all over the world. To date, the original video has over 13.4 million likes and netted 137.8K comments.

It’s probably one of the most whole pieces of content on the internet and only happened because Apodaca was having car trouble. Rather than finding someone who could jump the vehicle, he grabbed his juice, his longboard and skateboarded to work.

As the number of likes and shares grew, the video made its way to Fleetwood Mac’s founding members. Both Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks joined TikTok to post their own take on the now iconic viral video. TikTok user, Katie, said what we were all thinking when she dropped this comment on Nicks’s video: “fleetwood mac reuniting on tiktok over cranberry juice was not something i expected in 2020”

Since the video, big things have happened for Apodaca. After hearing why he made the video, Ocean Spray reached out and gifted Apodaca a cranberry-colored truck full of Ocean Spray juices. He’s earned enough from his TikTok fame to sell the RV he was living in on his brother’s property and buy a home in Idaho Falls. He donated a signed Ocean Spray bottle to the Museum of Idaho for its collection. He was part of President Biden’s virtual inauguration celebration and even appeared in a music video with Snoop Dogg.

And now? He’s coming to your living room via his first acting role on Reservation Dogs. The FX for Hulu series is the brainchild of Taika Waititi, the well-known director and actor behind Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder and Sterlin Harjo. IMDB describes the show as a “comedy series about four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma.” Apodaca’s mother is Northern Arapaho.

On the show, he plays Cheese’s uncle, Charlie. He’s been in three episodes during Season 2. If you pause the Season 2 trailer at :54 seconds, you can see him!

