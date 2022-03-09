Concerts are my absolute favorite pastime in the entire world.

There’s something so special and unique about being surrounded by a crowd of people who are all experiencing the same love for music.

Everyone is excited to be there and the feeling of euphoria is palpable.

The return of live music in general is something to be excited about and celebrated, particularly following the pandemic.

A lot of concerts were either canceled or postponed, and it was uncertain for quite awhile when that would change.

This is why I’m extra excited about all of the incredible music coming to Boise this summer, especially at the Idaho Botanical Garden – A.K.A. the Outlaw Field.

This venue is arguably Boise’s best.

There’s phenomenal music, food and drink vendors, and it’s outside with the most amazing scenery – right on the outskirts of downtown Boise.

What more could you want?

These concerts also occur, whether it’s 90 degrees and sunny or it’s overcast and pouring rain.

And honestly, one of my favorite memories was watching The Goo Goo Dolls at the Outlaw Field, and it was pouring.

But that didn’t stop us from dancing and singing our hearts out to one of my favorite bands!

I’ll admit that I have already purchased tickets to a few of these concerts, but after seeing this list, I’m ready to just give them all of my money.

The stoked level is high!

Rain or Sun, These Concerts Are Coming To Idaho's Favorite Venue We're beyond excited for these summer concerts!

Does Boise Need a New Concert Venue? We're Thinking YES Boise has a handful of concert venues, but they're just not quite hitting the mark.

History of Boise Sports Arena and Concert Venue Names

Country Concerts Coming to Boise Area in 2022 With so many amazing country artists scheduled to perform and various venues around town we are having a hard time choosing.