Not that I would end up staying at a lot of the places I find, but I like to go through Airbnb and see what I can find especially some where that I'm not sure familiar with. I like to see what interesting things I can find and through my search I found a castle on Schweitzer Mountain.

attachment-Screenshot 2022-11-02 141632 loading...

Just look at this place, it's incredible. I've tried really hard to find when this castle was built, but can't seem to find anything but a bunch of listings to rent it.

The description on Airbnb says "This true living stone castle presents three levels of otherworldly comforts with a blend of modern amenities and old-world features like hand-laid stones, statues, and curved staircases. The dramatic great hall boasts a vaulted ceiling, hydronic-heat floors of Idaho Quartzite, a cozy living area with a 50' wood-burning fireplace, a well-equipped, kitchenette with colorful stained glass windows, and a grand dining table ready for hearty banquets or memorable game nights. This home also includes a private hot tub room with breathtaking mountain views. Whether you're here for the ultimate ski-cation, a newlywed getaway, or a family adventure, let The Castle - Chateau De Melusine transport you and your guests into your world of fantasy. Hotel rooms are soon forgotten, and memories last a lifetime!"

This castle will host 9 guest with 2 bedrooms, 6 beds, and 1.5 baths. The property is even dog friendly. If you plan on going up for the winter season Nov - April they do that 4-wheel drive is required, but it's located less than 2 miles from Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

Okay, lets look that this pictures!

Stay at This Idaho Castle The Castle - Chateau De Melsuine is available to rent through a couple of different platforms but the cheapest I saw was on Airbnb. This Idaho castle would be a great experience for the entire family, especially if you want to go during the winter season!