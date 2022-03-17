Top O’ The Morning! St. Patty’s Day Advice From Idaho Bartenders

Bagpipes, green beer and corned beef and hash – seriously, there’s a reason why Idahoans absolutely love St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s an excuse to throw on ridiculous, over-the-top green attire, eat delicious Irish food and to party with your friends and neighbors.

However, St. Patrick’s Day also happens to be one of the craziest days of the year for those who work in the service industry for that exact same reason – it’s extremely busy and people love to get too wild and make fools of themselves in bars.

This year in particular may be crazier than past years too, because there hasn’t been a proper St. Patty’s celebration since 2019, since Boise’s lockdown began right around this holiday in 2020.

Because of this, local Idaho bartenders decided to give out sage advice for those who plan on going out on this fine evening…

Basically, if you follow these guidelines, you won’t have to be that person who gets kicked out.

So good luck and make sure to drink at least one Irish Car Bomb for me!

