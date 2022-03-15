Boise Makes America Green with Envy on This St. Paddy’s Day List

Give an Idahoan a fish and they’ll eat for a day, teach an Idahoan to fish and they’ll sit in a boat and drink beer all day.

The point is … Idahoans really like beer.

Thus, we’re clearly going to be very good at celebrating St. Paddy’s Day, some may even say—the best :)

According to VacationRenter, a company that helps people find their perfect rentals faster and easier, Boise is a city best-known for our St. Paddy’s Day celebrations.

As far as where to stay and what to do, they included in their article, “Like most other cities, Boise’s downtown has the most options for St. Patrick’s Day travelers."

"As the most walkable part of the city, you won’t have to worry about designated drivers if you partake in some adult beverages.”

Every year Boise has tons of St. Paddy’s Day celebrations for anyone and everyone – everything from learning more about the holiday and its relation to Idaho at the Idaho Museum, to family fun runs and charity activities, to partying, dancing, and bar crawls for the adults.

Most popular, at least that I can find, is Butte in Boise’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration where there is a bunch of food, Irish music, and dancing.

But of course, like most weekends here in Boise, there isn’t just one fun thing going on! Do your research and find something that’s perfect for you or your family. Check the lists below for some more ideas :)

