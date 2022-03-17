Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

To celebrate, many are celebrating by treating themselves to some amazing, corned beef and hash, or by turning their food and drinks the color green for the day.

Season 6 Nbc GIF By The Office Season 6 Nbc GIF By The Office loading...

There are a lot of ways to celebrate unique holidays like this (like wearing green on St. Paddy's Day)

But I’m always of the opinion that FOOD is the best way to celebrate.

To help, I’ve created a list of the 5 Best Places for Corned Beef & Hash in the Boise Area.

(Keep scrolling for the best restaurants and bars👇)

GIF By Men In Black: International GIF By Men In Black: International loading...

Kitchn said it best, “Sure, the Irish might eat corned beef sometimes, but it’s hardly the national dish of Ireland. So, how did we come to associate this meat as a go-to meal on St. Patrick’s Day?”

Well, turns out, “Ireland was a major producer of salted meat, going back all the way to the Middle Ages and lasting through the 19th century. It wasn’t always called corned beef, though. That didn’t come until the 17th century when the English coined the term.”

Basically, this has been a tradition for a very long time, and of you’d like to take part in it (and you’re like me and don’t want to make it yourself) check out the best places for corned beef and hash in the Boise area.

The 5 Best Places for Corned Beef & Hash in the Boise Area

5 Places Partying BIG in the Treasure Valley on St. Patty's Day St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and it's time to make your plans to celebrate in the biggest way possible.

These 7 Boise Bars are Completely Underrated & a Total Vibe These bars are pretty lowkey, but some of Boise's BEST hangout spots, in our opinion.

The Most Instagram Worthy Bars and Restaurants in Boise