Win a Shower or Tub Remodel from Custom Marble with LITE-FM’s Splash Game!

When we asked on the 107.9 LITE-FM Facebook page “Any of our LITE-FM family looking to replace their shower or tub if money wasn’t an obstacle?” we had no idea we’d get so many responses!

Mindy’s family has been dealing with a defective tub that has needed to be replaced since they closed on the house 17 years ago. Kim says her house was built in 1976 and they’ve never been renovated. Meg explained her shower’s been down for almost a year. It failed due to poor workmanship and wasn’t covered. And the list goes on…

With so many of our loyal listeners in need of some help with such a major renovation project, we reached out to our friends at Custom Marble to see if they could help! They’ve been trusted in the Treasure Valley for over 40 years and are THE experts when it comes to Groutless Shower and Tub Solutions. Their favorite part of the job is getting to know their customers and stories before customizing something that will turn their bathroom into the ultimate feel good escape.

They stepped up in BIG way and said they’d LOVE to treat one of you to a tub or shower remodel! They make all of their own products and install them themselves. That means they’re not just installing some kit that came from somewhere else.

Their groutless showers are easy to clean and maintain, so having one makes you dread cleaning the bathroom a little bit less! They are also long-lasting and won’t crack and leak. Custom Marble customizes the solution to your space and installs them quickly. It only takes two days, so your bathroom won’t be a disaster for weeks.

Win a Custom Tub or Shower Remodel from Custom Marble with LITE-FM’s Splash Game

LITE-FM’s “Splash Game” starts Tuesday, March 11! Every weekday at 9:10, 11:10 and 3:10 we’ll play the sound of something falling into a bathtub full of water. The $5,000 question is…what was it?

If you can identify the object by the sound of its splash, you’ll be in to win the grand prize - the remodel from Custom Marble!

All of the objects are something you might find in the bathroom. Just remember…we recorded the sounds in my bathroom. Let’s just say that I’m not big into cleaning, so you may have to think outside of the box because my bathroom is a disaster!

After six incorrect guesses on a single sound, we’ll post the sound on this page.

After nine incorrect guesses on a single sound, we’ll let you ask a yes or no question about the object. The only thing you can’t ask is “Is it (object?)” If you do, we’ll have to count that as your guess!

Sound 1 - Incorrect Guesses:

Shampoo

Book

If you’ve been putting off replacing your tub or shower, this could be your BIG DAY thanks to Custom Marble! So store our phone number: (208) 383-1079 and get ready to be Caller #7 at 9:10, 11:10 and 3:10!

Once you qualify for the grand prize, our 107.9 Promotions Director, Andy, will reach out with some additional questions about your bathroom that Custom Marble needs to make a solution that works for you if you are the grand prize winner. Please be ready to answer a follow-up phone call and/or e-mail.