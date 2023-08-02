Something New Is Moving Into The Sad Empty Kmart in Nampa, Idaho

According to ScrapeHero, there are still at least 20 Kmart stores in the United States. However, the famous brand doesn’t exist in the Boise area anymore. When the “Big K” store in Nampa closed in 2018, that market Kmart’s exit from the market.

In 2021, Ray’s Diesel & Automotive Repair moved into Kmart’s old auto-care center on the side of the building that faces Karcher Road, but the majority of the 90,000-square-foot retail space has been vacant for almost five years. The parking lot has been used for seasonal events like the Hopkins tree lot or Team Mazada off-site car sales. While many of you think the building smells a little funky, we see it as a blank canvas that could add a lot to the community. In fact, with your help, we were able to put together a list of businesses that people living in the 2C would be excited to see there.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Over the next few weeks, you will see the lights on and activity inside the vacant store at 1813 Caldwell Boulevard. Something is FINALLY moving into the store, but it won’t be permanent. This seems predictable, but Spirit Halloween has chosen the former Kmart as one of its six Boise area locations for 2023. They’re currently looking to fill manager and sales associate positions for that location. A quick check of the Halloween chain’s website shows lists the location as opening this month.

Get our free mobile app

To the best of our knowledge, it’s the first time that the interior of the store has been used for anything since Spirit’s competitor, Halloween City, used the building in 2019. Maybe, just maybe, the temporary Halloween retailer will kick off the cobwebs and clean the building up enough to make it attractive to a more stable, long-term business. We sure hope it does, but for now, the property remains for lease through Hawkins Companies.

What other vacant locations is Spirit eyeing for “spooky season?” Deep down we were hoping for the vacant Bed, Bath and Beyond on Federal Way, but it looks like they’re not interested. Here are the six sites, including the Nampa Kmart location, listed as Spirit Halloween locations in our area in 2023.

Every Spirit Halloween Stores Coming to the Boise Area in 2023 It's time to get spooky!

KEEP READING: 23 Businesses Nampa Would Love to See Fill Its Abandoned Kmart Nampa's Big K closed it's doors in 2018 and for the most part, it's primary use since then has been hosting off site car sales for dealerships in Canyon County. We asked what you'd like to see move in and these were 23 ideas you gave us!