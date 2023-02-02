12 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining

How much would $50,000 change your life right now? Well, if you pick the right Idaho Lottery scratch ticket, that money could come into your life at just the right time!

It’s been 32 draws since the last time there was a Powerball jackpot winner. That means the drawing coming up on Saturday, February 4 has grown to $700 million. If someone were to win this weekend, they’d take home the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The jackpot has a cash value of $375.7 million dollars and that sort of money is life-changing! If you’re responsible with your money, your worries are pretty much over for the rest of your life.

Facebook/Idaho Lottery Facebook/Idaho Lottery loading...

When you buy your Powerball ticket, is that the only ticket you buy? Normally, we get ours while grocery shopping. We’ll get $20 in cashback and hit the lotto machine on the way out the door. We’ll spend $10 on Powerball tickets and $10 on Idaho Lottery scratch tickets, because why not?

Get our free mobile app

$50,000 might not be as life-changing as several million dollars but it could pay off a car. It could be a really great downpayment on a new home and if you know which tickets are close to selling out, you’ve got a good shot at finding that top prize.

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media loading...

That information isn’t a heavily guarded government secret! The percentage of each game sold and what prizes are still remaining is readily available on both the Idaho Lottery’s website and apps. We dug into the current games and found 12 different tickets with jackpots of $50,000 or more that haven't been found yet. To make our strategy guide, more than 40% of the tickets for each game had to have been sold.

Some of the tickets on this list are just $5. A Venti Chai Tea Latte at Starbucks is $5.25. Could we sacrifice that hot drink just once for a chance at $50K? Absolutely!

Important Note: This list is up to date as of February 2. If you’re visiting it a few days after it was published, the remaining tickets may not be accurate. Visit Idaho Lottery’s website or app for the most up-to-date odds!

12 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With HUGE Prize Jackpots Remaining This list is up to date as of February 2, 2023!



KEEP READING: The Most Expensive Home in Idaho and Its 6 Surrounding States Are Spectacular As of January 2023, these are the most expensive homes for sale in Idaho and its neighboring states. Their stories are almost more interesting than the price tag!