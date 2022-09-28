10 Boise Area Pumpkin Patches and Mazes You Can’t Miss in 2022

The calendar says fall. Soon the temperatures will too. For many of us, the "Pumpkin Spice" season is when we feel the most in our element.

In the past, we've asked our listeners to tell us one reason why people should be grateful to live in Boise. The fact that we get to enjoy all four seasons was a recurring theme. While some of those seasons seem to drag on longer than others (we're looking at you 27 days of 100º heat,) it's totally true that this is one of those things we shouldn't take for granted.

Heck, as the "City of Trees" we would be willing to bet that Boise's actually one of the most beautiful places in the country to enjoy fall and all the great things that come with it: wandering pumpkin patches, corn mazes, straw mazes, hay rides, apple cider, carving jack-o-lanterns.

Luckily, there is no shortage of places to enjoy these things. In fact, the number of fall attractions in the Treasure Valley is growing. Last year, Shindig Farms introduced Nampa to their straw maze and family fun attractions. This year? Cherry Hill Farms in Caldwell expanded their normal operations to include a new 7-acre corn maze.

If you're someone who LIVES for these sorts of activities and you haven't visited these attractions yet, we've included their information on our list of pumpkin patches and mazes that should be a MUST in 2022!

Whether you're looking to make plans for a full, fun fall evening or just looking to support local farm families while picking up pumpkins for your porch you can count on these places to take care of you!

