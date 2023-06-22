Idaho Named Home to One of America’s Best Summertime Lake Towns

Sure, Idaho may be a mostly landlocked state but there's no lack of places to get out on the boat or relax on a beach! Believe it or not, Idaho is home to over 2,000 lakes and this one was named the very best one to visit in the United States!

Summer doesn't actually arrive until June 21. Leading up to the official start of summer, Thrillist put together a list of the "Top 20 Greatest Summertime Lake Towns." We couldn't help but laugh as we read through their introduction because the list's creation seems to be entirely motivated by the author's fear of sharks.

After combing through over 125,000 shark-free lakes in the United States, Thrillist picked Priest Lake, Idaho as one of the best Summertime Lake Towns. They were charmed by just how many huckleberry-flavored treats you could find at just about any the small town's local businesses and the Beach Trail that follows the shoreline and takes hikers past several incredible summer homes, Hill's Resort and Luby Bay Campground.

The lake itself is 19 miles long and provides a ton of opportunities for everything from boating and tubing, to paddle boarding and kayaking. There are over 70 miles of shoreline offering plenty of places for you to lay down your chairs, towels and umbrella for a day of relaxation. Known as "Idaho's Crown Jewel," Priest Lake also offers plenty of places for biking, camping, hiking and rock climbing.

Plus, it's where you can adventure to Idaho's incredible natural water slide! We say adventure because that trip takes you down a signless, gravel road beyond a popular campground. If you're good at navigating trails, you should be able to find it.

It's really cool to see a little town in Idaho dominate a list that also lists much more well-known lake towns like Lake Tahoe, Lake Havasu City and Branson, Missouri (home of the Ozarks.)

