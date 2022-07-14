Pre-Season Predictions For The Mountain West 2022 Football Season

I was casually looking at the calendar today when it hit me, we are less than two months away from the kick off of the 2022 college football season.

This year, the Mountain West Conference is expected to be as competitive as ever, and there's no clear favorites for the Mountain West Championship this year.

To get an idea of who will come out on top, we put together a list of every team in the Mountain West's football schedule for the 2022 season and gave a prediction for whether that team would win or lose.

Is it still a little early? Maybe...but not by much! It's time to start thinking about college football and almost time to clear our Saturday schedules.

Here's a look at every team in the Mountain West and their schedule for the upcoming season, along with their game-by-game predictions. Let's see how this season will look.

How do you think this season will end up? Will Boise State win the title? Utah State? San Diego State? It's anyone's year!

Personally, I think it will all come down to one or two crucial games. The Boise State Broncos have a great chance to win the Conference this year. I think their biggest competition will be Utah State and San Diego State. Fresno State is going to be frisky, too. If either of these teams choke in one game that they should win, that could change everything.

This year, it's going to come down to the little things and not making crucial mistakes. If the Broncos can handle their in-division foes, they stand a good chance to be the last team standing in the Mountain West at the end of the year.

If I had to put my money on two teams to win the Mountain West Conference this year I'd probably place bets on Boise State, Fresno State, and San Diego State would have odds that would pay out nice, so I'd add them to my bet slip, too.

Ideally, I would like to see the Mountain West Championship Game come down to Boise State and San Diego State. That's what my heart wants. My head, and season schedule, would have me thinking it will be Utah State and Fresno State meeting in the Championship game.

Here's more on the Broncos, as we prepare for the start of the season.

