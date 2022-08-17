Idaho Was Named One Of The Best States To Live In, Is That True?

Time after time I find myself quoting the late-great Rodney Dangerfield by saying, "Idaho gets no respect." Ranking after ranking comes out for the best state in the country for "this" and Idaho is never featured.

Now, our luck seems to be turning around. The country seems to now be noticing how great Idaho is and all that it has to offer. It was just named one of 2022's Best States To Live In, according to WalletHub.

Photo by: Frank McKenna on Unsplash Photo by: Frank McKenna on Unsplash loading...

It didn't just make the list, it earned an impressive place in the rankings. This is something to write home about. Of course, home is Idaho. So, chances are home already knows about the greatness.

To make the annual list, WalletHub considered many key factors. Those categories included cost of living, job opportunities, quality of education, and safety.

Of course, personal preference does come into play here, as well. You want to live somewhere with attractions that you are into, recreation, and weather that suits your interests and life style.

No matter what you may be looking for, there's a state for you. Whether it's somewhere cold and filled with forests like Alaska, or somewhere hot with sandy beaches, like Florida. Every state has its own pros and cons.

Photo by: Joey Csunyo on Unsplash Photo by: Joey Csunyo on Unsplash loading...

When you tally up the scores for the key factors, you're left with a list of the Best States To Live. Of course I don't agree with every placement, but there is data to support every choice and every position in these rankings.

Let's check out 2022's Top 25 States To Live In, according to WalletHub. How well did Idaho do? Will we see California on the list? How about other nearby states like Utah or Washington? You'll have to see for yourself!

Photo by: Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Photo by: Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash loading...

Idaho Named One Of The Best States To Live In According to WalletHub's data, these are the 25 best states to live in.

Photo by: Jason Leung on Unsplash Photo by: Jason Leung on Unsplash loading...

There you have it! 2022's Top 25 States To Live. How about Idaho scoring 4th place? That's amazing! We are finally getting respect! You see that, Rodney?? Idaho scored highly in a couple of categories, largely Safety and Economy. Idahoans know those two things to be true.

There were some obvious things on the list and some surprises. I had a feeling Massachusetts would take the top spot. It frequently does. The state has a lot going for it, between all the schools, the scenery, and the history.

As for the surprises, no California to be seen. You'd think the best weather in the country alone would have placed it in the Top 25. Guess those high taxes really do play a significant factor in these results.

For the full rankings, check out WalletHub's full list. Where did your state fall?

Idaho isn't just one of the best states to live in, however. It has rose to the top (or made) some significant lists and national rankings. Like best states to hike! Check it out.

Photo by: Austin Ban on Unsplash Photo by: Austin Ban on Unsplash loading...

Idaho Named One Of Best Hiking States In The Country After previously being unmentioned as one of the top hiking states in America, Idaho has climbed (pun intended) the list and now cracks the Top 15!

It's not alone, either. Many of the surrounding states have made the list, as well. So, if you're living in Boise or the Treasure Valley you never have to travel far to find some of the best hiking in the country, even if you want to escape the state.

Here are the Top 12 States For Hiking In The Country. Get your best trail boots on, and let's check out the list.

It was also named one of the best states for Summer Road Trips. I believe that!

Idaho Named One Of The 10 Best States For Summer Road Trips Idaho cracked the Top 10 list of best states for a summer road trip. Doesn't come as a surprise, with all the scenery and parks around. Let's take a look at the Top 10!

However, making a list isn't always a good thing. Like this one...