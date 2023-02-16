Idaho Travel Enthusiast Wins Huge Powerball Prize For the Second Time

Maybe you dream of travel. Maybe you dream of paying off debt. Maybe you just really want to walk into your boss's office and say, “It’s been real but I quit…”

The motivation to buy a lottery varies from person to person. Arthur Ingle just always dreamed of winning a big lottery prize and it’s happened to him more than once! According to the Idaho Lottery, the Coeur d’Alene retiree won his first big Powerball prize about a decade ago. That first big winning ticket was worth $10,000 and he said that winning that big prize made continuing to play even more fun.

Get our free mobile app

Flash forward to 2023 and Arthur found himself back at the lottery office in Boise to pick up another big check! In one of their #WinnerWednesday posts, the Idaho Lottery revealed that he recently won a $100,000 prize on a Powerball ticket that he bought from the Fred Meyer on Kathleen Avenue in Coeur d’Alene.

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

He brought his partner of sixteen years with him to pick up the prize. While they were at the lottery office, Arthur and Becky shared a little bit of their love story with the staff. It turns out that they were both widows and both had two children of their own. They’ve been inseparable since they met and love traveling as much as they love each other. The couple has taken adventures in all fifty states including trips to the Daytona 500, an Alaskan Cruise and historic Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Facebook/Idaho Lottery Facebook/Idaho Lottery loading...

Something tells us that they’ll use this money for more adventures…and to spoil their grandkids and great-grandkids!

KEEP READING: These Were the 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 HomeSnacks has been ranking the most expensive places to live in Idaho for the past seven years. When they crunched the numbers for 2022, these were the most expensive places to live.

At $6.7 Million Idaho's Most Expensive Condo Offers Some Absolutely Spectacular Views As of February 3, this gorgeous condo in Ketchum is the most expensive condo on the market in Idaho. It's absolutely gorgeous, but do you think the asking price is right?