Picking a name for your baby can be both one of the most exciting AND overwhelming things you’ll do as a parent-to-be. You’ve flipped through one of the 100,000+ baby names books you ordered on Amazon and have a running list of “just in case” names saved in your Notes app.

There’s some weird pressure to get it right and give your kid a name they'll love for life. You want to choose something that’s going to sound right from the first day their name is called during roll at preschool to the time they walk across the stage at their high school graduation to when it's printed on a wedding invitation. It’s a BIG deal.

Some Idaho parents go the classic route, choosing a name that’s stood the test of time. Others look for something trendy or pop culture. The lucky ones just know - when the right one hits, nothing else will come close.

What names are Idaho parents gravitating toward lately? It’s not that hard to find out! The Social Security Administration is easily able to track the most popular baby names in each state from the SS card applications they receive every year. Then they organize them into a table, ranking names by how frequently they appeared.

The most recent data set available is for 2024. We broke out the top five names for boys and the top five names for girls in Idaho. Here’s a look at the trends from last year!

2024's Most Popular Baby Names in Idaho Revealed According to the Social Security Administration, these were the five most popular boy and girl baby names in the Gem State in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart