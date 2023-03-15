12 Amazing Weeks of Free Outdoor Movies Are Coming to Boise

Communities around the Treasure Valley are getting ready to dust off their big screens and blow them up for movie screenings in local parks this summer! Here’s everything you need to know about the outdoor movie season in the Boise area in 2023.

people watching movie in open air cinema in city park Vera_Petrunina loading...

Boise’s Movies Under the Stars

If we’re talking outdoor movies in the Boise area, it’s only natural to start with movies happening IN the City of Boise. Boise Parks and Rec hasn’t done their “Movies Under the Stars” series since 2019, but it looks like they’re finally ready to bring back this pre-pandemic tradition with a few changes.

Get our free mobile app

In past versions of the series, Boise used to rotate the screens to different parks around the city. In 2023, all three of the movie nights are scheduled to take place in Julia Davis Park. The dates have been announced, but the movies have not yet. That’s because Boise Parks and Rec wants YOUR opinion on which movies you’d like to see this year. Choices include:

Back to the Future

The Bad Guys

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Goonies

Grease

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Super Mario Brothers (2023)

DC League of Super Pets

Turning Red

Uncharted

You can cast your votes HERE while the link is still live. Keep scrolling to see what dates you need to circle on the calendar! (We’ll preview Meridian’s Sparklight Movie Night next.)

Boise's Movies Under the Stars Boise's Movies Under the Stars will be back for the first time since 2019. The movies haven't been announced quite yet, but these are the nights they're happening at Julia Davis Park!

Meridian’s Sparklight Movie Night

Meridian’s making some changes to their long-running summer movie series at Settler’s Park. First of all, there will be fewer movies this year and movies will take place every OTHER Friday. The change was made because Meridian is rolling out its new outdoor summer concerts at Kleiner Park on alternating Fridays. It’s a plan they originally hoped to roll out in 2020, but pushed pause on the plan during the pandemic.

Second of all, they will continue with some adjustments they made after loud, disruptive behavior and altercations caused by juveniles made one weekend in 2022 a less-than-perfect family movie night. Under the new rules, the movie event area will be marked by fencing. All areas outside the fence will close at sunset. At that time, unaccompanied minors will have to leave the park. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or responsible guardian present during the entire event. Attendees will be given wristbands.

Meridian has already finalized its schedule for 2023! Seating starts at 7. Movies start at dusk. Here are the movies you can see this year. (Keep scrolling for information on Kuna’s Movies on the Greenbelt.)

Meridian's Sparklight Movie Night 2023 Meridian will host outdoor movies at Settlers Park every other Friday this summer. Here's a peek at this year's line-up!

Kuna’s Movies on the Greenbelt

If you scroll through the City of Kuna’s website, it looks like they’ve finalized their line-up for their annual Movies on the Greenbelt. Typically, the movies begin around 10 p.m. and the screen is located right behind City Hall.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the movies you can look forward to in Kuna this summer. (Keep scrolling for information on Nampa’s Silver Screen on the Green.)

Kuna's Movies on the Greenbelt 2023 Kuna's "Movies on the Greenbelt" are back again this summer! Here are the movies showing on Friday nights behind City Hall in 2023!

Nampa’s Silver Screen on the Green

Since 2014, Silver Screen on the Green at Optimist Park has been the place to catch an outdoor flick in Nampa. While they haven’t listed the movies they’re showing this year, the dates were available through a sponsorship form on their website. Movies begin at dusk.

We’ll update this gallery with the actual movies once they’ve been announced, but for now here are the dates to help you plan ahead.

Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green 2023 Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green returns to Optimist Park this summer! While they haven't announced what movies are showing on these Friday nights quite yet, we do know the dates you should save this summer.

Middleton’s Movies in the Park

The Middleton Optimist Club gets the outdoor movie season started earlier than any other series in our area. While they haven’t revealed the movies yet, they have locked down the dates. They show their movies at Foote Park.

Middleton's Optimist Club Movies in the Park 2023 While they haven't revealed the movies yet, we know that these are the dates where there will be movies playing in Foote Park!

KEEP READING: 5 Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed at Utah's Lagoon Amusement Park Lagoon Park in Farmington, UT isn't just a great roadtrip destination for Idaho families looking to ride coasters and splash down waterslides. It's also been a destination for filmmakers!