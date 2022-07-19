One City In Idaho Made The List Of Most Educated In The Country
WalletHub just put together its list of The Most Educated Cities In America, and you don't have to go far from Idaho to find some of the smartest cities in the country--in fact, you don't have to leave Idaho at all.
There are several cities on the list in very close proximity to Idaho, in California, Utah, and Washington. However, only one city from our beloved state ended up making the list.
To determine the most educated cities in America, WalletHub considered several variables when making their list. The company compared statistics from the 150 largest metropolitan areas (MSAs), across 11 key categories. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with a Bachelor's Degree or higher, to the quality of the public-school system, to the gender gap in education.
Having a well-educated city isn't just important to residents of that city because they're around and socializing with smarter people, it can also attract other businesses and people to your town. That's something we can all benefit from.
According to WalletHub's research, higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries. In addition to that, the more graduates earn, the more tax money they contribute over time.
With that, educated people desire to live in a place where they will get a goo return on their educational investment. People are also likely to want to marry someone with a similar intellect to themselves, which means that well-educated cities could be more appealing to people who value education and being around smarter people.
Educated cities come in all shapes or sizes. Some are Ivy League college towns, others are small cities that attract scholars. Let's check out which cities in the U.S. made the list of the Top 50 Most Educated Cities In America, according to WalletHub.
Most Educated Cities In America
Sure, Idaho only had one city (Boise) make the list. However, that's better than a lot of other states can say. Where are you at Wyoming? Montana? Rhode Island? Not seeing you on this list!
Now, our goal is to be even more educated when WalletHub comes out with their list for 2023. To see what states made the list above 50, read WalletHub's full list of The Most Educated Cities In America.
Now that we know Boise is the most educated city in the state of Idaho. Let's take a look at the other end of the spectrum, locally. Here are the least educated counties in Idaho.
Despite Boise being named one of the 50 most educated cities in America, the state of Idaho still has a long way to go. Idaho is considered one of the least educated states in the country, according to some reports,
Let's take a better look at that claim.
