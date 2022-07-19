One City In Idaho Made The List Of Most Educated In The Country

WalletHub just put together its list of The Most Educated Cities In America, and you don't have to go far from Idaho to find some of the smartest cities in the country--in fact, you don't have to leave Idaho at all.

There are several cities on the list in very close proximity to Idaho, in California, Utah, and Washington. However, only one city from our beloved state ended up making the list.

Photo by: Vasily Koloda on Unsplash Photo by: Vasily Koloda on Unsplash loading...

To determine the most educated cities in America, WalletHub considered several variables when making their list. The company compared statistics from the 150 largest metropolitan areas (MSAs), across 11 key categories. The data set ranges from share of adults aged 25 and older with a Bachelor's Degree or higher, to the quality of the public-school system, to the gender gap in education.

Having a well-educated city isn't just important to residents of that city because they're around and socializing with smarter people, it can also attract other businesses and people to your town. That's something we can all benefit from.

According to WalletHub's research, higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries. In addition to that, the more graduates earn, the more tax money they contribute over time.

With that, educated people desire to live in a place where they will get a goo return on their educational investment. People are also likely to want to marry someone with a similar intellect to themselves, which means that well-educated cities could be more appealing to people who value education and being around smarter people.

Photo by: Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by: Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

Educated cities come in all shapes or sizes. Some are Ivy League college towns, others are small cities that attract scholars. Let's check out which cities in the U.S. made the list of the Top 50 Most Educated Cities In America, according to WalletHub.

Most Educated Cities In America Here are the most educated cities in the country, where everyone will inevitably be smarter than you.

Photo by: Boise State University on YouTube Photo by: Boise State University on YouTube loading...

Sure, Idaho only had one city (Boise) make the list. However, that's better than a lot of other states can say. Where are you at Wyoming? Montana? Rhode Island? Not seeing you on this list!

Now, our goal is to be even more educated when WalletHub comes out with their list for 2023. To see what states made the list above 50, read WalletHub's full list of The Most Educated Cities In America.

Photo by: Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash Photo by: Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash loading...

Now that we know Boise is the most educated city in the state of Idaho. Let's take a look at the other end of the spectrum, locally. Here are the least educated counties in Idaho.

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Despite Boise being named one of the 50 most educated cities in America, the state of Idaho still has a long way to go. Idaho is considered one of the least educated states in the country, according to some reports,

Let's take a better look at that claim.

Report: Idaho is One of the Least Educated States in the Country A new report says that Idaho is among the least educated states in the United States. Where do Idaho and neighboring states rank? Let's start with the "most educated" and work our way down the rankings.

Boise also made several other national lists recently...good and bad...

Beautiful In Boise: City Named One of Best For Year-Round Weather Those of us in the Treasure Valley know how beautiful Boise is. Now, Idaho's capital city is getting some national recognition for how beautiful Boise is year-round.

Some cities are only nice to travel to in the winter months because it'll be too hot in the summer or it's only fun in the winter. Other cities are only fun to go to in the summer or fall. It's very rare to find a city you can enjoy every month of the year. Here in Boise, we don't have that problem.

Let's check out the 10 cities in the country with the best year-round weather, according to ExtraSpace.com

Boise Named One Of The Top Cities For Cheating In The Country Scandalous! Say it ain't so! Boise was named one of the top cities in America for cheaters. How can that be? What did we do?

It's not alone, either. A few other local cities made the list, as well. Let's take a list at the cities in the country that have the most cheaters or allow the most opportunity for cheating.

Boise Named One Of Best Cities For Fourth Of July In The Country All of the country will be celebrating on the 4th of July with parties, fireworks, and hot dogs. We'll proudly wear our red, white, and blue. We'll wave our flags high in the air. However, some cities do it better than others. Here are the Top 50 Cities In America For 4th Of July Celebrations