Olivia Newton-John was a one-of-a-kind. The world fell in love with her as a young Australian country music singer or later, watching her in Grease with John Travolta. She continued to be relevant throughout the 70s and 80s with her music. Until recently, she had terrible luck in love, and we were all heartbroken when we heard about her breast cancer. For years after her diagnosis, she continued to perform. She would take long breaks between tours or Las Vegas residencies to focus on her health.

Today, as the world mourns a great performer, we all look back on the moments that made her great. From her film roles, like playing Sandy in Grease and Kira in Xanadu, to her songs like "Magic" and "Physical," she continued to reinvent herself.

Olivia Newton-John put on great shows, one of them was in Idaho, when she performed at the Eagle River Pavilion in 2012 for her United States Tour.

That Time Olivia Newton-John Performed In The Boise Area

