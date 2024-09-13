Old Farmer’s Almanac Shares a Surprising Winter 2024-25 Forecast for Idaho

We don’t know about you, but we could get used to walking outside and being greeted by the smell of freshly fallen leaves and crisp cool air. Especially after how hot the Summer of 2024 has been in parts of Idaho!

While there are still a few days in the extended forecast that may have you reaching for a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew instead of a pumpkin spice latte, it seems like we may be through the worst of this summer’s scorching heat. While the Boise area didn’t set a new record for the number of triple digit days in a single season, we did record 20 triple digit days. That’s significantly more than the 11 we had in 2023.

Between the heat and the number of wildfires across the state, we’ve seen more enthusiasm than ever about the cooler temperatures and some sort of sogginess, whether that be rain or snow. Will we get it? The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released their prediction and we’re a bit surprised!

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

At first glance, Idaho is under a shade of pale blue representing mild and dry conditions on their “Winter Weather Forecast 2024-25” map. They then break down the 18 regions of the United States they specialize forecasts for. Despite initially labeling us “mild, dry,” the regional forecast for the Intermountain region suggests that we’ll see average or above average snowfall this winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the snowiest periods will be:

Mid-November

Early January

Late January

Mid-March (GROSS!)

Temperature wise, they say that the Intermountain Region will be above average. We just wish that they weren’t predicting one of the coldest periods to be late November when Boise State hosts Oregon State! We’re hoping that the “coldest period” doesn’t mean a bone chilling 9º like the Broncos played in on November 15, 2014. The other cold period they mention is expected to be in late January.

78482305 Comstock loading...

While the forecast doesn’t seem to be anything super wild, it's surprising because it seems to be quite a bit different from the forecast the OTHER Farmer’s Almanac published weeks ago. They labeled Idaho as “chilly, wet” and called for a foot of snow to dump on Idaho in February.

What’s the Difference Between the Two Farmer’s Almanacs?

Amazon.com Amazon.com loading...

Yes, you read that correctly - there are actually two well known Farmer’s Almanac. This new prediction comes from the Old Farmer’s Almanac which was founded in 1792. It gives forecasts up to 18 months in advance and breaks the US down into 18 regions. The Farmer’s Almanac, which published their 2024-2025 predictions first, was founded in 1818. Its forecasts are made 16 months in advance and it only breaks the US into seven different climate zones.

According to SnowPlow News, they have about the same degree of accuracy: 24-25% While any good meteorologist will tell you that long range forecasts done more than 10-days in advance can be extremely inaccurate, ones done by actual meteorologists are about 50% accurate.

Rather than rely on science like the pros, they consider factors like sun spots, moon phases, the prevailing climate cycle, weather folklore and a secret formula to make their predictions.

Moral of the story? Take the long range forecast with a grain of salt. This is Idaho. We’ve been known to experience all four seasons in a single day. Deep down, we still trust Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ more than anyone else. Not only does he seem to be more accurate than other forecasters, he’s funny too! Bookmark his Facebook page if you haven’t. You’ll want it handy when the “snur” comes!

