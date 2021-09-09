Nampa Named The Top Place in The US to Retire
Boise's Housing market is unobtainable for many. At this point it is busting at the seams and for many, hard to afford. However, According to Cheapism.com, Boise's nearby Nampa is the place to be, at least if you are looking for a great place to retire. The website says "Based on shifting population demographics and revitalized downtowns in places off the beaten track, it's eye opening to see what certain American towns have to offer. Whether you are an active retiree who's a bit more comfortable financially or on a strict budget and concerned about the cost of living for a new place to call home, there's a diverse range of places to explore."
The 'study' explored what they call under-the-radar retirement destinations. They highlighted places that offer a range of attractive attributes, including affordable real estate and housing options, low taxes, abundant cultural attractions and outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, as well as access to medical care and senior services.
The total list was comprised of 30 "surprising" places for retirement. On the top of the list was our very own Nampa. Here is why Nampa topped the list:
"Nearby Boise is white-hot on lots of "best places to live" lists, but the adjacent old town of Nampa is a charming and affordable city to consider. Nampa was once a solid railroad town, and the infrastructure and city have kept their old-town feel with modern retail and services in preserved older buildings. Diversity, a low cost of living, and low median rents make this Idaho gem a find."
The other semi-nearby places that made the list is
Milwaukie, Oregon
Bozeman, Montana
and Nephi, Utah
