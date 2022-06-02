What’s Idaho? Every State Described In One Word

A picture can say 1,000 words. However, that's a lot of words. Why use 1,000 words when one word can do the trick? You can describe anything in one word. Good. Bad. Meh. See? That was easy. Sure, a little simple, but I'm just making a point. I decided to show the power of simplicity and describe every state in the United States of America in only one word. I know, there's so much more to your state than cane be summed in one word. Wrong. I'm going to prove it. It's like Kevin said in The Office, "why say lot word when few word do trick?" Well, Kevin, I'm going even simpler for you.

Photo courtesy of Comedy Bites on YouTube Photo courtesy of Comedy Bites on YouTube loading...

To begin, I'll share a map with all of the words and states in it. Take your time checking it out. Sponge all the answers in. Find your state. Do you agree? Disagree? Too bad, these one word descriptions are the definitive truth and I cannot take them back. Truth, much like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. After you take in the full map, keep heading down and I'll give a little detail into my thought process and why I picked that one word. I want to be as transparent as I can be in this process. I don't mean to offend. It's the first word that comes to mind. In fact, I encourage you to do the same exercise and see what you learn about our country. How do you really feel? What could your state do differently to change their word? What word would you have chosen? You can reach out to me and send your map on Twitter @CortFreeman.

Photo By: Cort Freeman Photo By: Cort Freeman loading...

Now that you've seen the map. Spend a second thinking about the reasons behind the word chosen for each state. If you had trouble zooming in, I share it again a little bigger a little further down, check it out. Let's dive into the reasons for each word. This is all about simplicity, so why waste any more time getting into it. I present to you one word descriptions of every state in America.

One Word To Describe Every State In America In the words of Kevin Malone from The Office, "why waste time say lot word when few word do trick?" Well, Kevin, I'm going to take that even further. Why say few word when one word do trick? I've picked one word to describe every state in the country. Let's meet the states!

The 6 Worst Things About Road Tripping From Illinois To Idaho I recently made the road trip from Chicago, Illinois to Boise, Idaho and encountered many pros and cons along the long and unwinding road. You want the pros? Talk to someone else. I'm here to deliver the six worst things about road tripping from Illinois to Idaho. Let's count them down.